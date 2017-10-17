Canucks' Loui Eriksson: Will miss 4-6 weeks

Eriksson will be sidelined for 4-to-6 weeks due to a knee sprain.

The 32-year-old Swede could be out until December, so owners that don't have the option to stash him in an IR spot may want to consider dropping the veteran winger for a more promising option. Nikolay Goldobin or Reid Boucher will likely get recalled from the minors to round out Vancouver's depth up front while Eriksson is in recovery mode.