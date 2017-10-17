Play

Canucks' Loui Eriksson: Will miss 4-6 weeks

Eriksson will be sidelined for 4-to-6 weeks due to a knee sprain.

The 32-year-old Swede could be out until December, so owners that don't have the option to stash him in an IR spot may want to consider dropping the veteran winger for a more promising option. Nikolay Goldobin or Reid Boucher will likely get recalled from the minors to round out Vancouver's depth up front while Eriksson is in recovery mode.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories