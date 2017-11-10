Canucks' Loui Eriksson: Will play on road trip
Eriksson (knee) practiced Friday and will return to the lineup at some point during Vancouver's upcoming two-game road trip.
The Canucks will start their road trip Saturday in San Jose, so it's possible Eriksson won't have to wait long for his return to game action. The veteran winger has missed Vancouver's last 12 contests due to a knee injury, so he'll likely be eased back into action when he's reinserted into the lineup.
