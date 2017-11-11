Canucks' Loui Eriksson: Will play Saturday

Eriksson (knee) will return for Saturday's road game against the Sharks.

The Swede may have been a forgotten man in fantasy, as he's missed the past 12 games. However, Eriksson has supreme offensive instincts and he can hold his own on a man-advantage unit, so consider picking him up if he's been toiling on the virtual waiver wire. He's collected 529 points (223 goals, 529 assists) in 794 career games between the Stars, Bruins and Canucks, respectively.