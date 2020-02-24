Canucks' Louis Domingue: Heads to contender
The Canucks acquired Domingue from the Devils for goalie Zane McIntyre, Bob McKenzie of TSN reports.
The Canucks are concerned about Jacob Markstrom's knee injury, so bringing Domingue aboard is some insurance in the crease. Domingue was stuck in a rut behind a putrid Devils team, but he still showed flashes, including a loss to the Blues last week when he turned aside 36 of 39 shots. If Markstrom's forced to miss time with this injury, Domingue will likely line up as the No. 2 behind rookie Thatcher Demko.
