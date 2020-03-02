Domingue allowed four goals on 34 shots during Sunday's 5-3 loss to Columbus.

The game appeared destined for overtime before Emil Bemstrom's ninth of the campaign gave Columbus a 4-3 lead with under two minutes remaining in the third period. Gustav Nyquist would add an empty-net goal. Domingue was making his first start for his new club, and he'll continue seeing a moderate workload until Jacob Markstrom (lower body) is ready to return. Expect Thatcher Demko to carry the load in Vancouver's crease, though.