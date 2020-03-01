Canucks' Louis Domingue: Set for Canucks debut
Domingue will make the road start Sunday against the Blue Jackets, Brendan Batchelor of Sportsnet 650 reports.
The Canucks brought Domingue in from the Devils at the trade deadline because of concerns about Jacob Markstrom's lower-body injury. Domingue will make his Canucks debut Sunday when the team plays for a second straight night. The 27-year-old netminder struggled with the Devils this year with an .882 save percentage, but perhaps the change of scenery can help his cause. It's a favorable matchup, too, as the Blue Jackets have lost 10 of the last 11 contests.
