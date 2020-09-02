Domingue is in the lineup and will back up Thatcher Demko in Game 5 against Vegas on Tuesday, Dan Murphy of Sportsnet reports.

Domingue's lone appearance with Vancouver was back on March 1 after coming over via trade from New Jersey in February -- he allowed four goals on 34 shots against Columbus. His pressing into backup duty Tuesday is necessitated by the groin injury to incumbent No. 1 Jacob Markstrom. Domingue only has 18 minutes of career playoff experience under his belt despite having played in 139 NHL contests, so the only way we'd likely see him face pucks is in a blowout scenario or injury to Demko.