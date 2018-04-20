Canucks' Lukas Jasek: Secures entry-level deal
Jasek signed a three-year, entry-level contract with Vancouver on Friday.
Jasek has been stellar in his limited action with AHL Utica, as he racked up seven points in six games. Prior to coming over to North America, the 2015 sixth-round pick notched eight goals, 10 helpers and 28 PIM in 48 contests for Liberec Bili Tygři HC of the Czech League. While the 20-year-old should get a look in training camp this fall, he will likely spend the bulk of the 2018-19 campaign in the minors.
