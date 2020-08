Jasek signed with HC Ocelari Trinec in the Czech league, Thomas Drance of The Athletic Vancouver reports.

The deal has an out clause that will allow Jasek to return to North America for training camp. The 22-year-old Jasek collected 56 points in 119 games over the last two AHL seasons with the Utica Comets. Even if he does come back for training camp, Jasek would likely spend most of 2020-21 in the minors.