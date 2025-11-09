Reichel notched an assist and two PIM in Saturday's 4-3 win over the Blue Jackets.

The helper was Reichel's first point in eight games since he was acquired from the Blackhawks. He had four points over five outings prior to the trade. While Reichel hasn't done much on offense for the Canucks, he has bolstered the team's center depth, though he's been at or above 50 percent on faceoffs in just three of his eight contests with his new club. Once Filip Chytil (upper body) and Teddy Blueger (undisclosed) are healthy, Reichel will likely find himself back on the wing in a middle-six role.