Reichel was placed on waivers Saturday and has been given a designated none-roster waive status.

It appears that Reichel and the Canucks are about to part company. Reichel has only one assist in 14 games since he was dealt from Chicago on Oct. 24. The Canucks have attempted to deal him, but to no avail.

