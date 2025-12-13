Canucks' Lukas Reichel: Placed on waivers Saturday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Reichel was placed on waivers Saturday and has been given a designated none-roster waive status.
It appears that Reichel and the Canucks are about to part company. Reichel has only one assist in 14 games since he was dealt from Chicago on Oct. 24. The Canucks have attempted to deal him, but to no avail.
More News
-
Canucks' Lukas Reichel: First point with new team•
-
Canucks' Lukas Reichel: Swapped for pick•
-
Blackhawks' Lukas Reichel: First two-goal game of career•
-
Blackhawks' Lukas Reichel: Healthy for training camp•
-
Blackhawks' Lukas Reichel: Suffers injury at Worlds•
-
Blackhawks' Lukas Reichel: Finds twine Monday•