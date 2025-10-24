Reichel was acquired by Vancouver from Chicago on Friday in exchange for a 2027 fourth-round draft pick.

Reichel hasn't developed as Chicago hoped after the Blackhawks took him with the No. 17 overall pick in the 2020 NHL draft. He recorded just 16 points in 65 outings and 22 points in 70 appearances in the 2023-24 and 2024-25 regular seasons, respectively. The 23-year-old Reichel does have two goals and four points in five appearances this year, but that's largely due to a three-point showing against St. Louis on Oct. 15, and he's followed that up with an assist across his past three outings. Reichel will probably start his Vancouver tenure in a bottom-six role, but the change of scenery will help gradually unlock some of his offensive potential.