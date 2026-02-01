Canucks' Lukas Reichel: Tallies twice in AHL loss
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Reichel scored two goals in AHL Abbotsford's 3-2 loss to Bakersfield on Saturday.
Reichel has earned 10 points over 19 outings with the Canucks' AHL affiliate. The 23-year-old was waived to the AHL after recording just one assist in 14 games with Vancouver following a trade from the Blackhawks. It doesn't seem likely Reichel will work his way into a regular NHL job for the Canucks.
