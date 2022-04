Schenn scored a goal on two shots, added four PIM and levied four hits in Tuesday's 5-2 win over the Kraken.

Schenn snapped a six-game point drought with his third-period tally. The 32-year-old defenseman has been a steady physical presence while also enjoying one of his better point-producing seasons in 2021-22. He's at five goals, 11 helpers, 76 shots on net, 264 hits, 61 PIM and a plus-14 rating through 64 appearances.