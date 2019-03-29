Canucks' Luke Schenn: Collects assist in win
Schenn picked up an assist during Thursday's victory over the Kings.
It was just Schenn's second point of the season, having appeared in only 22 games between Anaheim and Vancouver. The points will be a rare occurrence, as Schenn's value is purely in hits. He's racked up 88 hits, averaging exactly four hits per game.
