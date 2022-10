Schenn notched two assists, seven hits and two PIM in Thursday's 5-4 win over the Kraken.

Both of Schenn's helpers were of the primary variety, as he set up Ilya Mikheyev and Elias Pettersson tallies. Physical play is still Schenn's calling card, but he can pop in a little offense, as evidenced by his 17 points in 66 outings last year. He's up to three helpers, 32 hits, 13 PIM, nine blocked shots, nine shots on net and a plus-1 rating in eight appearances this season.