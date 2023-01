Schenn logged two assists, six hits, two blocked shots, two shots on goal, two PIM and a plus-2 rating in Tuesday's 5-2 win over the Blackhawks.

Deuces were wild on Schenn's stat line in his second multi-point outing of the month. The defenseman had been held off the scoresheet in his last five games. For the season, the 33-year-old has 16 points, 227 hits, 74 blocks, 62 PIM, 61 shots on goal and a plus-7 rating through 47 appearances.