Schenn scored a goal on two shots, logged three hits and blocked two shots in Monday's 5-4 loss to the Golden Knights.

Schenn ended his three-game point drought with the tally, his second of the campaign. The 33-year-old defenseman has continued to pile up hits at an impressive rate -- he leads the league with 84 in 19 contests, and he's notched 27 of them in his last five games. The offense has been more of a surprise, as Schenn has eight points and 28 shots on net to go with 37 PIM, 28 blocked shots and a plus-7 rating. He had 17 points in 66 outings last year, his highest point total in a decade, but he's poised to shatter that mark in 2022-23.