Canucks' Luke Schenn: Gets one-year contract

Schenn signed a one-year, $2.25 million contract with the Canucks on Wednesday.

Schenn had a goal, seven points, 43 PIM, 149 hits and 57 blocks in 50 regular-season appearances between Winnipeg and Buffalo in 2025-26. He's returning to the Canucks after playing for them in 2022-23 and part of 2023-24. The 36-year-old blueliner will likely open the upcoming campaign on the third pairing and help with the penalty kill. Schenn should accumulate plenty of PIM and hits as long as he stays healthy and in the lineup.