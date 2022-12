Schenn notched an assist, seven hits and two PIM in Tuesday's 6-2 win over the Sharks.

Schenn helped out on an Elias Pettersson tally in the first period. While Schenn has just two assists and a minus-5 rating in 11 games in December, he's added 62 hits and 23 blocked shots. The defenseman continues to bring the physical play, picking up 159 hits, 54 PIM and 57 blocked shots in addition to 10 points and a plus-5 rating through 34 contests overall.