Canucks' Luke Schenn: Impersonates wrecking ball
Schenn delivered a career-high 12 hits in Sunday's 5-0 loss to the Blue Jackets.
Schenn's heavy performance is the 35th such game since 2005-06. He added two PIM and two blocked shots in the game. He only has a single assist to go with 77 hits in 20 contests this season.
