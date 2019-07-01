Canucks' Luke Schenn: Likely headed to Tampa Bay
Schenn is expected to sign a one-year contract with the Lightning when free agency begins, Frank Seravalli of TSN.ca reports.
Schenn played in 18 games for the Canucks in 2018, registering two points and two assists over that stretch. Assuming the deal becomes official, Schenn would likely compete for playing time with Erik Cernak and Jan Rutta
