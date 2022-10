Schenn notched an assist, four hits and four blocked shots in Friday's 5-1 win over the Penguins.

Schenn has added a bit more offense recently with three assists in his last two games. The physical defenseman is up to four helpers through nine contests overall, and he's tacked on 36 hits, 13 blocked shots, 13 PIM, 10 shots on net and a plus-2 rating. He should continue to be in the lineup even with the Canucks trading for Ethan Bear from the Hurricanes earlier Friday.