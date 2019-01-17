Canucks' Luke Schenn: Moved to Vancouver
The Ducks sent Schenn and a 2019 seventh-round selection to the Canucks in exchange for Michael Del Zotto on Wednesday, John Shannon of Sportsnet reports.
Schenn will likely be headed for the team's minor league affiliate, as the Canucks are expected to use the open roster spot to activate Elias Pettersson (knee) off of injured reserve. The veteran blueliner should also provide some depth along the blue line in the event one of Vancouver's current defenseman goes down with an injury. This is especially relevant with the team trading from the position Wednesday.
