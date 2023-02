Schenn will sit out Tuesday's game against Nashville for trade-related reasons, Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reports.

Schenn has registered 21 points, 68 shots on goal, 81 blocks and 258 hits in 55 games this season. Per Rick Dhaliwal of CHEK television, the 33-year-old blueliner is flying hime to Vancouver. If a trade isn't completed soon, Schenn probably won't play Thursday in St. Louis either. He is projected to be replaced in the lineup by Kyle Burroughs on Tuesday.