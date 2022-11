Schenn collected an assist, five hits and two blocked shots in Saturday's 4-3 shootout loss to the Predators.

Schenn has logged at least four hits in each of the last five games, and he's also picked up four of his five assists this season in that span. The 33-year-old blueliner remains a premium source of physicality, though the offense may fade in and out throughout the season. He's racked up 50 hits, 15 blocked shots, 28 PIM, 12 shots on net and a plus-5 rating through 12 contests.