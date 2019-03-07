Canucks' Luke Schenn: Records first point of 2018-19
Schenn drew an assist on Loui Eriksson's goal in Wednesday's 3-2 overtime against Toronto.
The fifth overall selection in 2008 has not had the NHL career many felt he was destined for, as Wednesday saw Schenn record his first point of 2018-19. The 29-year-old is not ownable in any format.
