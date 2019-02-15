Canucks' Luke Schenn: Summoned from AHL
The Canucks recalled Schenn from AHL Utica on Friday.
With Chris Tanev (leg) landing on injured reserve, the Canucks have summoned the services of another defenseman ahead of Saturday's game against the Sharks. There's nothing at this point to suggest another defenseman is dealing with an injury, so Schenn could be just a healthy scratch.
