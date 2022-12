Schenn registered an assist, four blocked shots and eight hits in Thursday's 6-5 shootout win over the Kraken.

Schenn, who's averaged seven hits over the past five games, appeared to be a total nuisance for the second-year franchise. The veteran remained in control, too, as he avoided any penalties in the tightly contested clash. Schenn has two goals, seven assists and a plus-4 rating through 32 games.