Canucks' Mackenzie MacEachern: Called up, in lineup Thursday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
MacEachern was promoted from AHL Abbotsford and will play Thursday versus the Blues, Brendan Batchelor of Sportsnet 650 reports.
MacEachern will get a chance to suit up against his former team. The 31-year-old's promotion comes amid a rash of injuries for the Canucks, which has depleted the team's forward depth. He'll likely remain in a bottom-six role during his time with the big club.
