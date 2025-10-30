MacEachern was promoted from AHL Abbotsford and will play Thursday versus the Blues, Brendan Batchelor of Sportsnet 650 reports.

MacEachern will get a chance to suit up against his former team. The 31-year-old's promotion comes amid a rash of injuries for the Canucks, which has depleted the team's forward depth. He'll likely remain in a bottom-six role during his time with the big club.