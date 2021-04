Bowey and a 2021 fifth-round pick were acquired by Vancouver from Chicago in a swap for a 2021 fourth-round selection.

Bowey has managed to get into just two games with the Hawks this season in which he recorded one assist, four hits and one block while averaging a meager 11:09 of ice time. With the Canucks, Bowey should see significantly more minutes and could get back to being the player that registered 17 points in 53 games with Detroit last year.