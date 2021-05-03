Michaelis (upper body) is out Monday against the Oilers, Farhan Lalji of TSN.ca reports.
Michaelis' absence isn't an impactful one, as he routinely sits as a healthy scratch even when healthy. The 25-year-old winger has failed to notch a point in eight NHL appearances.
More News
-
Canucks' Marc Michaelis: Stuck in press box•
-
Canucks' Marc Michaelis: Removed from protocols list•
-
Canucks' Marc Michaelis: Among 16 teammates in protocol•
-
Canucks' Marc Michaelis: Surfaces on active roster•
-
Canucks' Marc Michaelis: Shifts between levels•
-
Canucks' Marc Michaelis: Up to active roster•