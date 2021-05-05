Michaelis (upper body) remains out of the lineup for Tuesday's game versus the Oilers, Brendan Batchelor of Sportsnet 650 reports.
Michaelis has not played in the last seven games, but some of those instances were as a healthy scratch. It's unclear when he'll be able to return.
