Michaelis was activated off the NHL's COVID-19 protocols list Wednesday, Farhan Lalji of TSN reports.
The Canucks are expected to return to practice Thursday before returning to game action Friday versus the Oilers following their team-wide outbreak. Depending on who's available, Michaelis could slot into a bottom-six role against Edmonton. He's gone scoreless through six NHL appearances this season.
More News
-
Canucks' Marc Michaelis: Among 16 teammates in protocol•
-
Canucks' Marc Michaelis: Surfaces on active roster•
-
Canucks' Marc Michaelis: Shifts between levels•
-
Canucks' Marc Michaelis: Up to active roster•
-
Canucks' Marc Michaelis: Sent to taxi squad•
-
Canucks' Marc Michaelis: Moves between levels•