Canucks' Marc Michaelis: Signs pro deal

Michaelis inked a one-year contract with the Canucks on Thursday.

The 24-year-old spent four seasons with Minnesota State University, racking up 71 goals and 162 points through 148 career games. Michaelis earned 2019-20 WCHA Offensive Player of the Year honors, sitting tied for third in the country in scoring (44 points) and second in points per game (1.42). The German national owns International experience as well, accumulating two assists through six games during the 2015 IIHF World Junior Championships. It's unclear whether Michaelis will start with the big club or head to the minor ranks.