Michaelis has been a healthy scratch during Vancouver's past four games.
Michaelis' last appearance was April 22 in a 0-3 loss to Ottawa. He played just 3:17 that night, and has been out of the lineup since. Michaelis has played eight contests for Vancouver, scoring no points, two PIM, six hits, five blocks, and a minus-3 rating.
