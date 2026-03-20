Canucks' Marco Rossi: Dishes pair of helpers
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Rossi notched two assists and three hits in Thursday's 6-2 loss to the Lightning.
Rossi has three goals and six assists during a four-game point streak, with three of those outings going for multiple points. The 24-year-old center has grown comfortable in a second-line role and also has a share of power-play time. Rossi has earned 27 points, 50 shots on net, 29 hits, 25 blocked shots and a minus-12 rating over 36 appearances between the Canucks and the Wild this season.
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