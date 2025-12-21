Rossi logged an assist and three blocked shots in Saturday's 5-4 shootout win over the Bruins.

The helper was Rossi's first point in four outings with the Canucks since he was swapped from Minnesota in the Quinn Hughes deal. The 24-year-old Rossi has added nine blocked shots, three shots on net and a minus-1 rating. He's likely a bit miscast in a first-line role, but that's where Vancouver needs him while Elias Pettersson (upper body), Filip Chytil (upper body) and Teddy Blueger (lower body) are all out. Rossi has 14 points, 30 shots on net, 17 blocked shots, 14 hits and a minus-7 rating over 21 appearances this season. He'll likely remain in the top six even when the Canucks are healthier.