Rossi (lower body) was traded Friday to the Canucks from the Wild, along with Zeev Buium, Liam Ohgren and a 2026 first-round pick in exchange for Quinn Hughes, Darren Dreger of TSN reports.

Rossi is reportedly nearing a return from his injury and was potentially ready to play Sunday. Instead, he'll be linking up with a new team, and it's unclear if Rossi will be ready to go for Sunday's contest versus the Devils. Rossi will need to be activated from injured reserve prior to making his Canucks debut. The center has 13 points over 17 appearances this season and put up 60 points in 82 regular-season outings a year ago, but his short-term scoring potential will take a hit with his move to last-place Vancouver.