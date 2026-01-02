Rossi (lower body) was placed on injured reserve Friday, according to Jeff Paterson of CanucksArmy.com.

Rossi was injured in the third period Tuesday and did not return. The 24-year-old has struggled offensively with the Canucks since his trade from Minnesota on Dec. 12 with Quinn Hughes going the other way. Rossi has a goal and an assist in eight games with Vancouver this season, after tallying four goals and nine assists in 17 games with the Wild.