Canucks' Marco Rossi: Hits injured reserve
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Rossi (lower body) was placed on injured reserve Friday, according to Jeff Paterson of CanucksArmy.com.
Rossi was injured in the third period Tuesday and did not return. The 24-year-old has struggled offensively with the Canucks since his trade from Minnesota on Dec. 12 with Quinn Hughes going the other way. Rossi has a goal and an assist in eight games with Vancouver this season, after tallying four goals and nine assists in 17 games with the Wild.