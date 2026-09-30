Rossi scored a goal in Tuesday's 6-5 overtime win over the Oilers.

Rossi is off to a positive start with a tally in the season opener. The center was held to 35 points over 50 appearances between the Wild and the Canucks in 2025-26, though injuries played a large part in his drop in production. He had 60 points the year before, so it's fair to expect a bounce-back effort. Rossi also looks secure as the second-line center until Filip Chytil (shoulder) is cleared to play. Rossi will weigh down fantasy rosters in plus-minus rating with little non-scoring production to counter it, but the offense could be worth the risk in deeper formats.