Rossi (lower body) suffered a setback and won't be back until after the Olympic break, Farhan Lalji of TSN reports Tuesday.

Rossi has already been sidelined for the last 13 games due to his lower-body problem and will now be shelved for at least five more before the break. Once given the all-clear, Rossi should reclaim a spot in the top six for Vancouver, though it will likely be too late for the team to make a postseason push.