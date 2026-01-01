Rossi (lower body) will be out of the Canucks' lineup for at least a week, Randip Janda of Sportsnet 650 reports Thursday.

Rossi missed Thursday's practice and the final eight minutes of Tuesday's 6-3 loss to Philadelphia, per Jeff Paterson of CanucksArmy.com. The 24-year-old Rossi has five goals and 15 points in 25 outings between Minnesota and Vancouver this season. Aatu Raty is slated to draw back into the lineup Friday versus Seattle because of Rossi's injury.