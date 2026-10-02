Rossi scored twice on four shots, dished a power-play assist, added two PIM and logged two hits in Thursday's 9-7 loss to the Oilers.

Rossi was involved in three goals in a span of 5:44 early in the third period. The 25-year-old center is off to a positive start with four points, five shots on net and two hits across two games this season. While most of the Canucks' roster can be ignored in fantasy, Rossi's spot on the second line makes him a moderately intriguing option if he can keep his scoring numbers up.