Rossi (lower body) was activated from injured reserve Sunday.

In a corresponding move, the Canucks placed Elias Pettersson (upper body) on injured reserve. Based on Saturday's practice, Rossi will occupy a top-line role and see time on the first power-play unit against New Jersey on Sunday. He will make his Vancouver debut after being acquired from Minnesota on Friday as part of the trade that sent Quinn Hughes to the Wild. Rossi has four goals, 13 points, 27 shots on net, eight blocked shots and 11 hits through 17 appearances this season.