Canucks' Marco Rossi: Set to return Wednesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Rossi (lower body) will be taken off injured reserve and play Wednesday versus Winnipeg, per Canucks Insider.
Rossi has five goals and 15 points in 25 appearances between Minnesota and Vancouver in 2025-26. Rossi is projected to serve on the second line alongside Drew O'Connor and Brock Boeser (concussion), the latter of which is also set to be activated off injured reserve. Aatu Raty and Max Sasson are expected to be healthy scratches to accommodate the return of Rossi and Boeser.
