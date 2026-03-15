Canucks' Marco Rossi: Tallies late goal in loss
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Rossi scored a goal on two shots in Saturday's 5-2 loss to the Kraken.
Rossi has three goals and four assists over his last seven contests, so it looks like he's starting to put things together. His tally Saturday was too late to make an impact on the game. The 24-year-old center is at eight goals, 22 points, 47 shots on net, 23 hits, 25 blocked shots and a minus-13 rating across 34 appearances between the Canucks and the Wild this season.
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