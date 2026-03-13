Rossi scored a goal, dished two assists, added four PIM and went plus-2 in Thursday's 4-3 shootout win over the Predators.

Rossi had a hand in all of the Canucks' goals, including scoring one to cut the deficit to one late in the third period. The 24-year-old center has talent, but injuries have limited him, as has playing on a poor Vancouver team since a December trade from Minnesota. Rossi is now at seven goals, 14 assists, 45 shots on net and a minus-14 rating through 33 appearances this season. He continues to work on the Canucks' second line and also has a spot on the power play.