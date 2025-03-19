Pettersson provided an assist and blocked five shots in Tuesday's 6-2 win over the Jets.

Pettersson has three helpers over his last five contests. He's started to settle in nicely on the Canucks' second pairing, but he'll always be more productive in the defensive categories than the scoring ones. The 28-year-old blueliner is up to 22 points, 58 shots on net, 73 hits, 120 blocks and a minus-2 rating over 64 outings between the Canucks and the Penguins this season.