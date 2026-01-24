Pettersson recorded an assist, three shots on goal, two hits and two blocked shots in Friday's 5-4 loss to the Devils.

The helper ended an eight-game slump for Pettersson. He was limited to 17:34 of ice time Friday, his lowest mark since Dec. 11 versus the Sabres, which was the last game before the Quinn Hughes trade. Pettersson has 10 points, 44 shots on net, 54 PIM, 43 hits, 83 blocked shots and a minus-4 rating over 51 appearances. He's in the first year of a six-year contract with a $5.5 million cap hit, but the 29-year-old probably won't fit the Canucks' competitive timeline since the team looks to be entering a full rebuild. He could be attractive to contending teams looking for a top-four blueliner with term, and just about any move would improve his fantasy outlook.